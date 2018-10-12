Humidity returns this weekend with isolated light rain Saturday and Sunday

If you're doing any traveling around the region this weekend pack for warm weather, cool weather and wet weather. These are the forecast HIGH temps for the next three days.#txwx #houwx #abc13 pic.twitter.com/SSwEIZIuyG — Tim Heller ABC13 (@HellerWeather) October 12, 2018

Did you enjoy the cooler weather? Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller says it's going to be warm and muggy again this weekend, before another cool front arrives early next week.Southeast winds will bring back higher humidity and clouds on Saturday and Sunday. A few isolated light rain showers might develop in the moist air blowing off the Gulf of Mexico. High temperatures both days will be in the mid to upper 80s.But the warm weather won't last.A real cool front arrives early Monday morning. But it won't be pretty behind this cool front. Clouds and rain will linger behind the front, keeping it cloudy and wet all of next week. Temps will only reach the upper 50s and 60s during the afternoon.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.