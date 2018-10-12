ONE MINUTE WEATHER

ONE MINUTE WEATHER: Warm weekend in Houston, then big cool down next week

EMBED </>More Videos

ONE MINUTE WEATHER: Warm weekend, then big cool down in Houston.

Humidity returns this weekend with isolated light rain Saturday and Sunday
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Did you enjoy the cooler weather? Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller says it's going to be warm and muggy again this weekend, before another cool front arrives early next week.

Southeast winds will bring back higher humidity and clouds on Saturday and Sunday. A few isolated light rain showers might develop in the moist air blowing off the Gulf of Mexico. High temperatures both days will be in the mid to upper 80s.

But the warm weather won't last.



A real cool front arrives early Monday morning. But it won't be pretty behind this cool front. Clouds and rain will linger behind the front, keeping it cloudy and wet all of next week. Temps will only reach the upper 50s and 60s during the afternoon.
Check the weather in your weather anytime with the free AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today!



SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherone minute weatherweatherHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ONE MINUTE WEATHER
Warm forecast: Texans return home
Expecting rain as cool front pushes through Houston
Severe Thunderstorm Watch north of Houston tonight
Expecting spotty showers across Houston today
More one minute weather
WEATHER
HURRICANE MICHAEL: Death toll rises to 11 from monster storm
Hurricane Michael: Remembering the victims
DAILY TROPICAL UPDATE: Tropics expected to turn quiet next week
By the numbers: A look at Hurricane Michael
More Weather
Top Stories
Melania Trump says she's not thinking about affair allegations
'UNACCEPTABLE' Houston mayor irate over HISD leader swap
TIMELINE: A closer look at Dr. Abe Saavedra's school career
Woman tells police 9-year-old boy grabbed her butt
Warm weekend ahead with a few expected showers
Former Pres. George H.W. Bush back home in Houston
Teacher apparently kills himself during molestation trial
Turkish court orders release of accused American pastor
Show More
Trae tha Truth goes to Florida to help Michael victims
Deer Park tight end dreams of serving in the Army
North Shore teacher celebrates 24 years of perfect attendance
North Shore coaches helping shape lives of young athletes
Hurricane Michael: Remembering the victims
More News