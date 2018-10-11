ONE MINUTE WEATHER

ONE MINUTE WEATHER: Even cooler temperatures tonight

EMBED </>More Videos

Here is your one-minute weather forecast with Meteorologist Tim Heller.

Humidity returns this weekend with a few showers Sunday
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
It finally feels like fall! Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller says temperatures will drop into the upper 50s and low 60s away from the coast tonight.


Sunshine will allow temperatures to rebound into the low 80s on Friday afternoon, but it will be dry, not humid.

It gets sticky again this weekend ahead of a strong cold front arriving early Monday. This will be our first real fall front of the season. But it won't be pretty. Clouds and rain will form ahead of the front and could linger behind the front, making for a wet and windy Monday. Temps will start in the 50s and only warm into the the upper 60s.

Check the radar in your weather anytime with the free AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today!



SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherone minute weatherweatherHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ONE MINUTE WEATHER
Warm forecast: Texans return home
Expecting rain as cool front pushes through Houston
Severe Thunderstorm Watch north of Houston tonight
Expecting spotty showers across Houston today
More one minute weather
WEATHER
By the numbers: A look at Hurricane Michael
'Unimaginable destruction': Hurricane smashes rows of homes
Kittens who survived Hurricane Michael need home
Michael charges into southeast as a tropical storm
More Weather
Top Stories
SERIAL RAPIST: Man assaulting women he meets on dating apps
Humble man charged for pin pricking lottery scratch-off tickets
Houston Astros bound for Boston days before ALCS
WATCH LIVE: UTHealth House Calls on stem cell research
2 cases of rare disorder found in Harris and Galveston Co.
Hurricane Michael drone video over Panama City Beach
JCPenney hiring 450 associates across Houston for the holidays
K-9's great sense of smell helps police find missing child
Show More
'Unimaginable destruction': Hurricane smashes rows of homes
Kanye West tells Pres. Trump he deserves more respect
Astros pitcher shuts down domestic abuse heckler
WARNING: Dog dies from deadly ingredient found in chewing gum
Toxic metal found in stores like Ross and Nordstrom Rack
More News