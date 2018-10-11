Humidity returns this weekend with a few showers Sunday

Welcome to Ahhhh-ctober! Temperatures will be even cooler tonight! Dropping into the upper 50s and low 60s away from the coast, the coolest since April 30.#twxwx #houwx #abc13 pic.twitter.com/EzhEFYCRzE — Tim Heller ABC13 (@HellerWeather) October 11, 2018

It finally feels like fall! Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller says temperatures will drop into the upper 50s and low 60s away from the coast tonight.Sunshine will allow temperatures to rebound into the low 80s on Friday afternoon, but it will be dry, not humid.It gets sticky again this weekend ahead of a strong cold front arriving early Monday. This will be our first real fall front of the season. But it won't be pretty. Clouds and rain will form ahead of the front and could linger behind the front, making for a wet and windy Monday. Temps will start in the 50s and only warm into the the upper 60s.