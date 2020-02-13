Weather

Humidity levels and rain chances rise Friday

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Our string of perfectly cool mornings and mild afternoons is about to come to an end. You'll wake up to 60s instead of 40s Friday morning.



Rain showers will return Friday afternoon as a cool front moves in.
That cool front and several disturbances will spark thunderstorms this weekend. The wettest time periods will be Saturday afternoon and midday Sunday. Our atmosphere will be unstable enough for severe storms on Sunday.



Another round of thunderstorms is possible on or around next Wednesday, but details are difficult to pin down this far in advance.

RADAR MAPS:
Southeast Texas
Houston
Harris County
Galveston County

Montgomery/Walker/San Jacinto/Polk/Grimes Counties
Fort Bend/Wharton/Colorado Counties
Brazoria/Matagorda Counties
