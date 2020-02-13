Humidity levels and rain chances rise Friday

Our string of super cool nights is over. You'll notice warmer temps and slightly higher humidity Friday morning. Rain showers return late in the day. https://t.co/J63npTEwBP pic.twitter.com/eCtXi8uwSu — David Tillman (@TillmanWeather) April 16, 2020

Perfect weather can't last forever. Rain creeps back in to the forecast on Friday, better rain/storm chances for the weekend. https://t.co/nkmlvEQkNT pic.twitter.com/fYZiEgFUE6 — Kevin Roth (@KevinRothABC13) April 16, 2020

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Our string of perfectly cool mornings and mild afternoons is about to come to an end. You'll wake up to 60s instead of 40s Friday morning.Rain showers will return Friday afternoon as a cool front moves in.That cool front and several disturbances will spark thunderstorms this weekend. The wettest time periods will be Saturday afternoon and midday Sunday. Our atmosphere will be unstable enough for severe storms on Sunday.Another round of thunderstorms is possible on or around next Wednesday, but details are difficult to pin down this far in advance.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.