Humid start to Friday ahead of a weekend cool front

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Friday will start sticky with temps near 70. Fog is likely to develop, but it shouldn't have a big impact on the morning commute. Patches of dense fog will be most likely near the upper Texas coastline. As the sun emerges during the afternoon, temperatures will once again climb into the 80s.Saturday will bring similar weather, but as the Gulf breeze picks up, there's a 20% chance of isolated showers. It now looks like the cool front stalled in North Texas will get a push south Saturday night, allowing the cooler air to briefly sneak into Houston Sunday morning. Instead of highs in the 80s, temperatures will likely remain stuck in the 60s. There's also a 30% chance you'll get some rain to help wash a little pollen away. The showers will generally be light, and accumulations are expected to be less than .10" in most spots.The warm, sticky air will come rushing back in Monday, which should rattle more oak pollen off the trees. Travis says it looks like we'll stay warm, humid, and breezy until a stronger cold front arrives next Friday. That front could bring a line of heavier thunderstorms to wash more of our oak pollen woes away. Travis says if that front pushes through like we expect, we'll get a big humidity drop next weekend with sunshine and highs in the 70s.