LOOK UP! International Space Station flying visibly over Houston Sunday evening

Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog says the weather will provide perfect sky conditions to watch the ISS soar across our sky for six full minutes.
Step outside no later than 6:17 p.m. and look to the southwest. You'll see a light as bright as the full moon moving steadily across the sky until it sets on the northeast horizon at 6:23 p.m.
So grab a jacket, tell a friend, look southwest and enjoy!
In the video above, Travis walks you through exactly what you need to know to make sure you don't miss the rare opportunity.
