How to prepare your home for high winds

- Secure outdoor items like trash bins and patio furniture that could blow away.
- Take down items like hanging plants that could be blown into windows or patio doors.
- Be sure that propane and other fuel tanks are properly secured.
- Remove any dead or rotting trees and limbs that could fall and cause damage.
Is your property prepared for high winds? If severe weather is in the forecast, follow these simple steps from AccuWeather to minimize damage:
