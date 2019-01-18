ACCUWEATHER

How to keep your pipes from freezing in cold weather

When the temperature begins to drop, follow these tips from AccuWeather to keep your pipes from freezing. (AccuWeather)

Water expands when it freezes, so when water in your home pipes start to expand, it has nowhere else to go and can cause your pipes to burst. When the temperature begins to drop, follow these tips from AccuWeather to keep your pipes from freezing:

  • Drip your faucet. Just a small drip or stream can be enough to help prevent damage.
  • Open the cabinet doors beneath your sink so room temperature air can warm the pipes.
  • Make sure your heat is on, even overnight. Your heating costs may go up, but the damage from a burst pipe is worse.
  • Cover outdoor faucets with something protective. Add more insulation to attics, basements and crawl spaces.
  • Frost on your pipes could mean that they are frozen. If your faucet has a small amount of water coming out or none at all, it is also likely frozen. Do not use an open flame to thaw frozen pipes and faucets; you can use an electric heater, but monitor it to make sure it doesn't get wet.

