How to build a severe weather emergency kit for less

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Tropical Depression Imelda continues to bring heavy rain to parts of Southeast Texas, and it's time make sure your severe weather kit is fully stocked.

But that doesn't mean you have to break the bank. Most of the items you need can be found at 99 Cent Only Stores or Dollar Tree.

A basic emergency supply kit includes the following items:
  • Water: One gallon of water per person per day for at least three days, for drinking and sanitation
  • Food: At least a three-day supply of non-perishable food
  • Battery-powered or hand crank radio and a NOAA Weather Radio with tone alert, and extra batteries for both
  • Flashlight and extra batteries
  • First aid kit
  • Medications
  • Whistle to signal for help
  • Dust mask to help filter contaminated air, and plastic sheeting and duct tape to shelter-in-place
  • Moist towelettes, garbage bags and plastic ties for personal sanitation
  • Wrench or pliers to turn off utilities
  • Manual can opener for food
  • Local maps
  • Cell phone with chargers, inverter or solar charger
  • Pet food, leashes, crates, medications


During Hurricane Harvey, many pet owners didn't know what to do with their furry family members. You can find the list of things you'll need to keep your pet safe during a storm here.

