How to build a hurricane preparedness kit on a budget

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Due to our history of dealing with floods and hurricanes, people in the Houston area know a thing or two when it comes to preparing for a storm.

A basic emergency supply kit, on a budget, includes the following items:

  • Water: One gallon of water per person per day for at least three days, for drinking and sanitation
  • Food: At least a three-day supply of non-perishable food
  • Battery-powered or hand crank radio and a NOAA Weather Radio with tone alert and extra batteries for both
  • Flashlight and extra batteries
  • First aid kit
  • Medications
  • Whistle to signal for help
  • Dust mask to help filter contaminated air and plastic sheeting and duct tape to shelter-in-place
  • Moist towelettes, garbage bags and plastic ties for personal sanitation
  • Wrench or pliers to turn off utilities
  • Manual can opener for food
  • Local maps
  • Cell phone with chargers, inverter or solar charger
  • Pet food, leashes, crates, medications


ABC13 Eyewitness News also went to a local discount store to find the best deals, and nearly everything on the list was available for purchase.

A 6-pack of dust masks costs $1, a pair of pliers costs $5.75, and a 24-pack of 16.9 oz. water bottles costs $3.95.

For more tips on how to prepare for hurricane season, visit the National Hurricane Center's website.

Report a correction or typo
