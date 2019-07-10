How to build a hurricane preparedness kit on a budget

A basic emergency supply kit, on a budget, includes the following items:
- Water: One gallon of water per person per day for at least three days, for drinking and sanitation
- Food: At least a three-day supply of non-perishable food
- Battery-powered or hand crank radio and a NOAA Weather Radio with tone alert and extra batteries for both
- Flashlight and extra batteries
- First aid kit
- Medications
- Whistle to signal for help
- Dust mask to help filter contaminated air and plastic sheeting and duct tape to shelter-in-place
- Moist towelettes, garbage bags and plastic ties for personal sanitation
- Wrench or pliers to turn off utilities
- Manual can opener for food
- Local maps
- Cell phone with chargers, inverter or solar charger
- Pet food, leashes, crates, medications
ABC13 Eyewitness News also went to a local discount store to find the best deals, and nearly everything on the list was available for purchase.
A 6-pack of dust masks costs $1, a pair of pliers costs $5.75, and a 24-pack of 16.9 oz. water bottles costs $3.95.
For more tips on how to prepare for hurricane season, visit the National Hurricane Center's website.
