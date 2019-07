How to build a hurricane preparedness kit on a budget

Water: One gallon of water per person per day for at least three days, for drinking and sanitation

Food: At least a three-day supply of non-perishable food

Battery-powered or hand crank radio and a NOAA Weather Radio with tone alert and extra batteries for both

Flashlight and extra batteries

First aid kit

Medications

Whistle to signal for help

Dust mask to help filter contaminated air and plastic sheeting and duct tape to shelter-in-place

Moist towelettes, garbage bags and plastic ties for personal sanitation

Wrench or pliers to turn off utilities

Manual can opener for food

Local maps

Cell phone with chargers, inverter or solar charger

Pet food, leashes, crates, medications

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Due to our history of dealing with floods and hurricanes, people in the Houston area know a thing or two when it comes to preparing for a storm.A basic emergency supply kit, on a budget, includes the following items:ABC13 Eyewitness News also went to a local discount store to find the best deals, and nearly everything on the list was available for purchase.A 6-pack of dust masks costs $1, a pair of pliers costs $5.75, and a 24-pack of 16.9 oz. water bottles costs $3.95.For more tips on how to prepare for hurricane season, visit the National Hurricane Center's website