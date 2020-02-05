This is how close we think winter precipitation will get to us

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5493396" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Do you know all the different types of precipitation? Take notes! ABC13's Rachel Briers explains.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Winter is back in Houston. The cold front has passed and you'll need a heavy coat through Thursday morning.Rain chances will rise again overnight as a jet stream disturbance rolls overhead. If you're hoping to see a snowflake tonight, your chances have gone down. The atmosphere will be a little too warm over Houston. It'll still be cold with temps falling into the 30s. There is still a small chance some communities northwest of Houston from Navasota and Brenham to College Station could see some snow and sleet mix in with the rain. If anything frozen does fall from the sky, it will melt on contact with the warm ground.Sunny but chilly weather will be around Thursday afternoon. High temps will make it back to near 70 Friday afternoon, and the mild air will stay around through the weekend.Rain chances will return Sunday as Gulf moisture increases. A warm and stormy weather pattern looks to take hold for most of next week, so get ready to bring the umbrellas back out.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.