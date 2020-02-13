Warm Afternoons with cold front midweek

How will temperatures be at the start of the work week?
Mornings will be on the cool side with lows in the 40s, but afternoon highs will near 70 degrees. Temperatures will be cooler for the second half of the week once a cold front moves through.
When is our next cold front?
Our next front is expected to move in Wednesday bringing back rain chances and slightly cooler temperatures.
Is any severe weather expected with the rain along Wednesday's front?
At this moment, it looks like we will see mostly showers and a few storms. We are expecting storms to stay below severe limits with most on the weak side.
RADAR MAPS:
Southeast Texas
Houston
Harris County
Galveston County
Montgomery/Walker/San Jacinto/Polk/Grimes Counties
Fort Bend/Wharton/Colorado Counties
Brazoria/Matagorda Counties
SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and videos of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.