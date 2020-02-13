one minute weather

Warm Afternoons with cold front midweek

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- After a gorgeous weekend, we'll see the return of some patchy fog Monday morning. Any fog should break up by mid to late morning yielding to sunny skies. Temperatures Monday afternoon will be warm with highs near 70 degrees.

How will temperatures be at the start of the work week?


Mornings will be on the cool side with lows in the 40s, but afternoon highs will near 70 degrees. Temperatures will be cooler for the second half of the week once a cold front moves through.

When is our next cold front?



Our next front is expected to move in Wednesday bringing back rain chances and slightly cooler temperatures.

Is any severe weather expected with the rain along Wednesday's front?


At this moment, it looks like we will see mostly showers and a few storms. We are expecting storms to stay below severe limits with most on the weak side.
