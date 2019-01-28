WEATHER

Houston Weather: Grab your warm winter coat tonight

The front should make its way into our northern counties around 6 p.m. and be out of the area before midnight.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Get ready for winter to make a big return to Houston tonight. Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog says a strong cold front will blow in tonight, bringing a round of showers and much colder temperatures by sunrise.

Along this front, we are expecting scattered showers and breezy winds. The showers will be out of our area by daybreak Tuesday. Temperatures will dip down into the mid 30s, and Travis says when you factor in the wind it will feel like it's in the 20s!

Clouds will start to return by late Tuesday afternoon and that will keep it cool with highs in the 40s. Those clouds will continue to thicken up overnight into Wednesday morning, which should spare us from getting down to the freeze mark. Travis says that if there is enough moisture to work with the cold air aloft, a few snow flurries could reach the ground, but they would melt on contact and not accumulate.

If you're sick of the cold weather, Travis says you're in luck as temperatures climb well into this 70s this weekend and the first half of next week. As we transition toward warmer weather, we can expect thick sea fog to develop near the coast a chance of rain showers, especially Thursday through Saturday.

Travis says right now it looks like the next cold front won't reach us until next Wednesday at the earliest.
