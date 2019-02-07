WEATHER

Houston Weather: Winter returns tonight

Winter is back!

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Winter is blowing back into Houston tonight with strong northerly winds.


Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog says you'll wake up Friday morning to temps in the upper 30s and wind chills in the upper 20s. With extensive clouds and a strong northeast wind, temps will stay in the 40s all day long. A few light rain showers are possible, but much of what you'll see on radar will evaporate before reaching the ground. Travis says a light wintry mix of rain and sleet could reach the ground from College Station to Austin and the Hill Country, but no accumulations are expected at this time.

It will be another cold, cloudy day in the 40s Saturday, followed by milder weather Sunday. As the mild, muggy air continues to blow in Sunday night, sea fog will likely return to Galveston by Monday morning at the latest.

We'll be back to the warm stuff early next week before another front moves in Tuesday. This front isn't expected to be as strong, so things look mild, not cold for Valentine's Day.

