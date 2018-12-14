WEATHER

Houston Weather: Wind Advisory today with gusts 35-45 mph

Hold on to something! It's going to be a windy day, meteorologist Travis Herzog says.

Strong northwest winds will blow colder air into Houston along with a few raindrops
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Grab a warm winter coat and hold on to your hat! Meteorologist Travis Herzog says a powerful area of low pressure will produce gusts of 35-45 mph across much of southeast Texas this afternoon. A wind advisory is in effect from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Travis says the winds will be strongest on the farmland southwest of Houston, along the coast, and through the buildings of downtown Houston.


Those winds are transporting colder air, clouds, and a few light showers into Houston. High temperatures will only be in the upper 40s and low 50s Friday afternoon, over 20-degrees colder than Thursday. And that's not including the wind chill!

A few raindrops could also fall on parts of southeast Texas. But frozen precipitation is no longer expected in our part of the state. You'll have to travel to the Hill Country to see any snowflakes mix in with the rain.

Winds relax and sunshine returns this weekend with seasonably cool temperatures.
