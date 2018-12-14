Houston Weather: Wind Advisory today with gusts 35-45 mph

Here's a sampling of the highest wind gusts over the last 24 hours. Winds should get even stronger this afternoon, especially on the farmland southwest of Houston, along the coast, and through the buildings of downtown. https://t.co/kYz1z4P7gd pic.twitter.com/uz0fqjTBVs — Travis Herzog (@TravisABC13) December 14, 2018

Grab a warm winter coat and hold on to your hat! Meteorologist Travis Herzog says a powerful area of low pressure will produce gusts of 35-45 mph across much of southeast Texas this afternoon. A wind advisory is in effect from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.Travis says the winds will be strongest on the farmland southwest of Houston, along the coast, and through the buildings of downtown Houston.Those winds are transporting colder air, clouds, and a few light showers into Houston. High temperatures will only be in the upper 40s and low 50s Friday afternoon, over 20-degrees colder than Thursday. And that's not including the wind chill!A few raindrops could also fall on parts of southeast Texas. But frozen precipitation is no longer expected in our part of the state. You'll have to travel to the Hill Country to see any snowflakes mix in with the rain.Winds relax and sunshine returns this weekend with seasonably cool temperatures.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.