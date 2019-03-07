Houston Weather: Warmer temps and scattered showers return for Thursday

It's going to be a beautiful day in Houston! We are starting off chilly with temperatures in the 30s but we should warm up into the upper 50s this afternoon



HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Southerly winds are bringing in more clouds and moisture as we speak. You'll be greeted by cloudy skies, some fog, and maybe even a rain shower when you step out your door Thursday morning. A light rain shower could pop up anytime through Friday.Scattered showers may turn into thunderstorms on Saturday. A powerful Pacific storm is expected to swing into the southern plains, bringing a chance for strong thunderstorms all the way down to Houston. The better chance for destructive weather will be to our northeast towards Lufkin. More strong storms are possible next week.