Houston Weather: Warmer temps and scattered showers return for Thursday

It's going to be a beautiful day in Houston! We are starting off chilly with temperatures in the 30s but we should warm up into the upper 50s this afternoon— Rachel Briers ABC13 (@rachelabc13) March 6, 2019
Scattered showers may turn into thunderstorms on Saturday. A powerful Pacific storm is expected to swing into the southern plains, bringing a chance for strong thunderstorms all the way down to Houston. The better chance for destructive weather will be to our northeast towards Lufkin. More strong storms are possible next week.
