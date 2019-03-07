Weather

Houston Weather: Warmer temps and scattered showers return for Thursday

EMBED <>More Videos

David Tilman's weather forecast

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Southerly winds are bringing in more clouds and moisture as we speak. You'll be greeted by cloudy skies, some fog, and maybe even a rain shower when you step out your door Thursday morning. A light rain shower could pop up anytime through Friday.



Scattered showers may turn into thunderstorms on Saturday. A powerful Pacific storm is expected to swing into the southern plains, bringing a chance for strong thunderstorms all the way down to Houston. The better chance for destructive weather will be to our northeast towards Lufkin. More strong storms are possible next week.

Check the weather in your neighborhood with the free AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today!



SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
weatherhoustonweekend weatherweatherone minute weather
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Police search for possible bodies dumped in Clear Lake
School bus driver attacked by students in viral video brawl
Burglar caught stealing family dog from Channelview home
Alex Trebek diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, vows to 'fight this'
Man accused of gouging grandma's eyes out during fight
Lyft driver's family asking for prayers after DUI crash
Taco Bell employees fired after fight video surfaces
Show More
Oregon now has world's last Blockbuster store
Rice School teacher accused of touching young students
Former Houston Texan coaches at Ft. Bend Christian Academy
Alleged drunk driver had BAC of .210 before fatal crash
R. Kelly returns to jail for failing to pay child support
More TOP STORIES News