Houston Weather: Warmer temperatures & rain chances coming up in the forecast

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- We started off with record cold temperatures this morning but we warmed up nicely this afternoon into the upper 60s. We also saw a lot of sunshine. Hopefully you were able to get out and enjoy the sunshine, because cloud cover will build back in tomorrow.Wednesday will bring cloudy skies and a slight chance of rain. It looks like the best chance of rain will be in our western counties.Rain chances continue to increase on Thursday with scattered storms possible.