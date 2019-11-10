Weather

Houston weather: Warmer Sunday, but arctic chill arrives this week

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Another powerful cold front is on the way to Houston, but first we get to enjoy another sunny day.

Sunday will bring a chilly morning and a warm afternoon. We are also expecting a lot of sunshine so make sure you get outside Sunday to enjoy it!

A strong cold front will reach Houston on Veterans Day. This is November's version of an arctic cold front. Therefore, this front looks to bring an extended period of colder than normal weather with Houston possibly getting its first freeze of the season Wednesday morning. If that does occur, it would be the earliest fall freeze in Houston since 1999.

We're forecasting a 40% chance of showers on Veterans Day with highs in the 70s. The front isn't expected to arrive until the afternoon or evening hours, so all the parades and celebrations in honor of our veterans will likely be mild and rain-free. Temperatures will then tumble into the 30s by sunrise Tuesday. Wednesday morning appears to the coldest with the highest chance for a light freeze.

