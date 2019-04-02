Weather

Houston Weather: Warmer and stormier in the days ahead

Travis Herzog's weather forecast

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- After two days of record-breaking cold temperatures, a warming trend is taking hold of Houston. Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog says it will still be chilly tonight, but with the Gulf breeze returning, lows will only dip into the upper 40s.

The sky will completely cloud over for most of Wednesday ahead of a weather system that could bring severe storms to far east Texas Thursday.

Travis says while the severe weather should miss Houston to the northeast, we still have a chance of showers and a few storms.

The next big rainmaker to impact Texas arrives this weekend. Heavy rainfall from slow-moving thunderstorms will be our biggest concern with this weather system. Travis says the timing of the rain is still difficult to pin down this far out, so it would be wise to draw up a tentative "plan B" for any outdoor activities just in case they get rained out. Early indications are that these storms will dump 1-3" of rain over most of southeast Texas.

