Houston Weather: Warmer and stormier in the days ahead

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- After two days of record-breaking cold temperatures, a warming trend is taking hold. Collin Myers says it will be warmer this afternoon, with stray rain chances north and more cloud cover.

The greater chances for storms on Thursday will be mainly along and to the east of the I45 corridor, some could be strong to severe.

Collin says while the severe weather should miss Houston to the northeast, we still have a chance of showers and a few storms.

The next big rainmaker to impact Texas arrives this weekend. Heavy rainfall from slow-moving thunderstorms will be our biggest concern with this weather system. Collin says the timing of the rain is still difficult to pin down this far out, so it would be wise to draw up a tentative "plan B" for any outdoor activities just in case they get rained out. Early indications are that these storms will dump 1-3" of rain over most of southeast Texas.

