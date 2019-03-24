Weather

Houston Weather: Warm with a chance of storms on Monday

A few showers are possible but the better rain chances come tomorrow, especially in the afternoon to early evening as a cold front moves into the area.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Cloudy skies and patchy fog are expected as we head into the overnight hours into Monday morning. Monday should begin mostly cloudy but we could see a few peeks of sunshine in the afternoon. A cool front will also move in tomorrow and that could bring us a chance of rain... We could see some isolated rain in the morning but we should see a slightly higher chance of storms in the afternoon as the front moves through. We are looking at about a 40% chance of rain tomorrow.

Rain chances are slight, so it won't be a total washout. But we'll need to keep the umbrella handy.


Behind the front, we are expecting much drier air to move in. This will lead to pleasant weather both Tuesday and Wednesday with sunny skies and 70 degree temperatures.

