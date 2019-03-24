Houston Weather: Warm with a chance of storms on Monday

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5211605" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Rain chances are slight, so it won't be a total washout. But we'll need to keep the umbrella handy.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Cloudy skies and patchy fog are expected as we head into the overnight hours into Monday morning. Monday should begin mostly cloudy but we could see a few peeks of sunshine in the afternoon. A cool front will also move in tomorrow and that could bring us a chance of rain... We could see some isolated rain in the morning but we should see a slightly higher chance of storms in the afternoon as the front moves through. We are looking at about a 40% chance of rain tomorrow.Behind the front, we are expecting much drier air to move in. This will lead to pleasant weather both Tuesday and Wednesday with sunny skies and 70 degree temperatures.