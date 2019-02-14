Houston Weather: Warm temps continue through the weekend

The warm weather has returned to the area. Moisture levels are increasing as well so sea fog is possible later tonight and during the morning commute.Expect well above normal temps through Saturday, rising well into the 70s. Rain chances will stay less than 20% through Saturday. Sunday could bring a better chance for rain with our next front!Next week is looking much colder and wetter so make sure you enjoy the next several days.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.