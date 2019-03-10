Houston Weather: Warm, damp, and humid through the weekend, storms return next week.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It'll be cloudy, muggy, a little foggy, and damp for several days. Highs will land in the upper 70s today, with a stray chance at some showers.Collin says rain chances will stay in the forecast as we head into next week. We could see isolated to scattered showers Sunday through Tuesday. Our rain chances go up Wednesday as a strong storm system rolls through the state of Texas. Severe weather appears possible at this point. Stay tuned as we get closer.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.