Weather

HOUSTON WEATHER: Warm, stray showers today

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Sticky air will remain over Houston through the rest of the weekend. Collin says there will still be enough moisture for isolated downpours to develop Sunday as highs again reach into the low 90s. But the majority of these will be to the west of our central counties.

It should dry out after the weekend, bringing mostly dry weather for the first half of the work week. Collin says a large area of low pressure developing in the Gulf late this week will turn our winds more northeasterly, and that shift in the wind should lower our humidity to more reasonable levels. If the low pressure remains offshore from Texas, our rain chances will remain on the slim side for next weekend. We might get glanced by a front around that time, but Travis says no major cool downs are in view of our 10 day forecast window.

