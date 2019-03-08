Houston Weather: Warm, damp, and humid through the weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It'll be cloudy, muggy, a little foggy, and damp for several days. Friday's weather will be almost like Thursday's with the light rain and drizzle. The only difference will be warmer temps that will approach 80.Scattered showers may turn into thunderstorms on Saturday. A powerful Pacific storm is expected to swing into the southern plains, bringing a chance for strong thunderstorms to parts of the state. The better chance for destructive weather will be to our northeast towards Lufkin. More strong storms are possible next week.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.