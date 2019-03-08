Weather

Houston Weather: Warm, damp, and humid through the weekend

A powerful Pacific storm is expected to swing into the southern plains, bringing a chance for strong thunderstorms all the way down to Houston.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It'll be cloudy, muggy, a little foggy, and damp for several days. Friday's weather will be almost like Thursday's with the light rain and drizzle. The only difference will be warmer temps that will approach 80.

Scattered showers may turn into thunderstorms on Saturday. A powerful Pacific storm is expected to swing into the southern plains, bringing a chance for strong thunderstorms to parts of the state. The better chance for destructive weather will be to our northeast towards Lufkin. More strong storms are possible next week.

