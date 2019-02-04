WEATHER

Houston Weather: Warm and humid today with sea fog continuing near the coast

Sea fog will continue to be a problem most of the week.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The sea fog has eased up in Houston but it will remain a problem near the coast. It'll be thickest near the coast and over the bays, and will remain an issue until our next cold front arrives Thursday.

Ahead of this front, high temperatures will challenge record highs in the low 80s. There will be a small chance of rain through Wednesday as the jet stream sends clouds and weak disturbances over Houston.

The next cold front is expected to arrive late Thursday. This front will bring a round of showers and thunderstorms, blow away the sea fog, and drop high temperatures into the 40s and 50s for a couple of days. There is a small chance that freezing rain or sleet could develop north of Houston Friday, but right now it's too soon to know if there would be any travel impacts if anything frozen reaches the ground.
