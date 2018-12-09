WEATHER

Houston Weather: Two cool days ahead

Temps are expected to remain below normal to start the week.

Three days of chilly weather for Houston
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
We'll spend the next two nights in the cold 30s. At least the wind will be light so significant wind chill to speak of. After the clouds clear, we'll have plenty of sunshine Monday afternoon. A cool northerly breeze will give us a chilly day in the 50s.

It will take several days for area rivers to drain after the widespread 4-6" that fell across the region. The West Fork of the San Jacinto River near Humble and the Trinity River near Liberty will be of greatest concern.


A somewhat slow warming trend will commence this week. Near normal conditions can be expected on Wednesday.

The next storm to bring us rain looks to arrive around Thursday. We could see thunderstorms again but there won't be as much rain as we saw Friday.

