Houston Weather: Two cold fronts blow in today

It was a record-setting warm day in Houston on Wednesday. Yesterday's record high of 82 is the average high for April 25th.But in true Texas fashion, another big temp drop is on the way.We're tracking two cold fronts that will blow thru Houston today. The first one will drop temps into the 50s this afternoon. It'll also give us a quick round of rain. The second front will reach Houston this evening, and that's the one that will really drop the temps.You'll wake up Friday morning to temps in the lower 40s and wind chills in the mid 30s. With extensive clouds and a strong northeast wind, temps will stay in the 40s all day long. It will be another cold day in the 40s Saturday, follow by warmer weather Sunday. As the warm, humid air continues to blow in Sunday night, sea fog will likely return by Monday morning.We'll be back to the warm stuff early next week before another front moves in. That front will be a weak one so things look mild, not cold for Valentine's Day.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.