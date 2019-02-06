Houston Weather: Two cold fronts blow in Thursday

It was a record-setting warm day in Houston. Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog says today's record high of 82 is the average high for April 25th.But in true Texas fashion, another big temp drop is on the way.We're tracking two cold fronts that will blow into Houston Thursday. The first one arrives between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. with a round of rain and a sharp drop in the humidity. Temperatures will drop from the mid 70s in the morning to the mid 60s in the afternoon. The drier wind will also below the sea fog away, offering relief to our coastal communities.The second front will reach Houston Thursday evening, and Travis says that's the one that will really drop the temps.You'll wake up Friday morning to temps in the lower 40s and wind chills in the mid 30s. With extensive clouds and a strong northeast wind, temps will stay in the 40s all day long. It will be another cold day in the 40s Saturday, follow by warmer weather Sunday. As the warm, humid air continues to blow in Sunday night, sea fog will likely return by Monday morning.We'll be back to the warm stuff early next week before another front moves in. That front will be a weak one so things look mild, not cold for Valentine's Day.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.