Houston Weather: Tricky temperature forecast this weekend

Another cold front is blowing toward Houston, but this one will stall out Saturday, putting some in the cold and leaving others in spring-like warmth.Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog says dense sea fog will again be an issue tonight, first along the coast, then spreading into Houston toward sunrise. At the same time, a cold front will slide in from the north, and where it stalls will make all the difference in how it feels Saturday. Right now we expect to reach Houston, meaning colder temperatures south of HWY 59 and milder temperatures toward the coast. Only isolated showers are expected with this front. Sunday could bring a few more showers as the front gets another kick to the south, and this time it will push all the way into the Gulf.Next week is still looking much colder and wetter, which Travis says makes perfect sense as the Rodeo Trail Rides roll into town.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.