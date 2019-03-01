Houston Weather: The weekend starts warm, ends cold

Weather

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It'll feel much warmer Saturday afternoon, but winter isn't over just yet. Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog says a strong cold front arriving Sunday will bring a late-season light freeze back to Houston next week.

A warm front pushing in Saturday will put the temperature back above 70, but it comes with dense sea fog, which is likely to continue for the Mardi Gras parade in Galveston Saturday evening.

ABC13 meteorologist Collin Myers says it' will get into the 70s Saturday but a cold front will move through Sunday.



But before you plant those spring gardens, hold off because an even stronger cold front is expected to move through sometime Sunday. We are now expecting this March cold snap to bring at least two mornings with the potential for a light freeze. Those would be Tuesday and Wednesday mornings. Travis says the good news is that this cold air comes with a lot of sunshine, something we haven't seen much of so far in 2019.

