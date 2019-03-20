Weather

Houston Weather: The second day of spring should be every bit as nice as the first

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Our weather team is keeping a close eye on all the pollution sensors across Houston. Even though the fires are reported out, low-level winds could move the smoke/residual chemicals up to around 2,500-6,000ft.



Spring began this evening at 4:58pm central! and with the passage of a cool front overnight, you can expect a cool morning with lows around 50, and pleasant afternoon temps in the 70s Thursday afternoon.

Rain chances return this weekend as another weather system approaches from the west. Scattered storms are possible Saturday, Sunday, and Monday. Another stretch of pleasant spring weather is likely to follow after the storms clear Monday.

