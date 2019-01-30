WEATHER

Houston Weather: The big warm-up is just beginning

It's looking like a cold Wednesday with temperatures in the 50s

It's going to be another cool day in Houston before a big warm up takes over for about a week.

A layer of clouds will prevent us from warming up much today. High temps will barely make it to the middle 50s.

If you're sick of the cold weather, you're in luck as temperatures climb well into this 70s this weekend and the first half of next week. As we transition toward warmer weather, we can expect at least a small rain chance every day starting Thursday. When the warm, humid air crosses over the cooler shelf waters, thick sea fog will also be possible near the coast, especially late this weekend.

Right now it looks like the next cold front won't reach us until next Wednesday at the earliest.
