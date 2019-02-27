Houston Weather: Temps tumble and fog clears Thursday

It's going to be another foggy, murky evening in southeast Texas before a cold front blows it all away Thursday morning.Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog says that front will slip into Houston before sunrise, dropping temps quickly into the 50s and perhaps all the way into the upper 40s during the afternoon. Once again, the sky will remain cloudy, and widespread showers are likely. Temperatures will slowly warm up Friday under a cloudy sky, then it will turn really warm Saturday with highs near 80.But before you plant those spring gardens, hold off because an ever stronger cold front is expected to move through sometime Sunday. We are now expecting this March cold snap to bring at least one widespread light freeze to Houston and surrounding communities about a week from now, so you might need to protect any plants you've recently put into the ground. Stay tuned.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.