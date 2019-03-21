Houston Weather: Sunshine, Ozone pollution watch Friday

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- We're in for another beautiful, sunny day in southeast Texas Friday, but there is an ozone pollution watch in effect. Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog says the combination of sunshine, warm temps, and light winds will could allow unhealthy levels of ozone to develop in a few Houston area neighborhoods. The light and variable winds in the morning will then turn from the southeast during the afternoon as temps climb into upper 70s.The next weather system to roll into Texas will bring us minor chances of rain this weekend. Travis says it now looks like the majority of the showers and storms will stay up in north Texas. The best chance of rain will come Saturday, but there's only 30% chance you'll get wet. Rain chances are now down to 20% Sunday and Monday. Another stretch of pleasant spring weather is likely to follow after a front blows through Houston late Monday.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.