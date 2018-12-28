WEATHER

Houston Weather: Sunny today, clouds and a cold rain return this weekend

EMBED </>More Videos

Travis has what to expect for the last weekend of 2018.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
It's a colder and quieter start to the day in Houston compared to this time yesterday. Temps will bottom out in the 40s, then warm back into the 60s under a sunny afternoon sky.

Meteorologist Travis Herzog says to soak in that sunshine today because you'll need a jacket and an umbrella this weekend. Clouds and a cold rain will return as temps hover in the upper 40s and low 50s all weekend long. Travis says your best chance to stay dry is Saturday morning, then expect showers on-and-off Saturday afternoon through Monday morning.

It'll be wet early on New Year's Eve, but Travis says the rain should clear before your late evening festivities begin. New Year's Day looks nice, then the rain returns January 2 along with a strong cold front. Travis says this front could bring us our first freeze of the New Year either Thursday or Friday.

Check the weather in your neighborhood with the free AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today!


SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherweatherone minute weatherweekend weatherHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Cars washed away in flooding prompts water rescue
Don't miss these space events in 2019
Winter is here: Solstice marks shortest day of year
Tips to prevent snow shoveling injuries
More Weather
Top Stories
Rodeo Rumors: Did the concert lineup just get leaked?
Bear with ashes inside given as white elephant gift
2 possibly tied to robberies caught hiding in school courtyard
Explosion illuminates NYC skies with strobing blue light
Suspects in 'Santa' suits wanted in string of robberies
Police to crack down on drunk drivers on New Year's Eve
Guatemalan boy who died in U.S. custody had flu: autopsy
Chris Brown facing jail time over pet monkey charges
Show More
The 60: Stories you need to know
Canino Produce closing after 60 years in business
Tire shop worker felt 'threatened' before shooting
Girl found safe but dad at large after running from deputies
Man accused of killing officer in U.S. illegally, police say
More News