It's a colder and quieter start to the day in Houston compared to this time yesterday. Temps will bottom out in the 40s, then warm back into the 60s under a sunny afternoon sky.Meteorologist Travis Herzog says to soak in that sunshine today because you'll need a jacket and an umbrella this weekend. Clouds and a cold rain will return as temps hover in the upper 40s and low 50s all weekend long. Travis says your best chance to stay dry is Saturday morning, then expect showers on-and-off Saturday afternoon through Monday morning.It'll be wet early on New Year's Eve, but Travis says the rain should clear before your late evening festivities begin. New Year's Day looks nice, then the rain returns January 2 along with a strong cold front. Travis says this front could bring us our first freeze of the New Year either Thursday or Friday.