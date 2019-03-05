Weather

Houston Weather: Sunny today but another light freeze is likely tonight

EMBED <>More Videos

Meteorologist Elita Loresca says temperatures are still well below normal for this time of year.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- After temperatures fell below freezing everywhere except near the upper Texas coastline Monday night, the sunshine has returned.

But temperatures today will only warm into the upper 40s and low 50s. Another light freeze is likely Wednesday morning.

A warming trend will kick in Thursday, which could launch us straight into severe weather season as early as this weekend. A powerful Pacific storm currently near Alaska is expected to swing into the southern plains Saturday, bringing a chance for strong thunderstorms all the way down to Houston.

Check the weather in your neighborhood with the free AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today!



SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
weatherhoustonweekend weatherweatherone minute weather
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Humble man pleads guilty to killing wife, dumping her body
4 charged with kidnapping child outside Friendswood day care
Man allegedly robbed food truck, sexually assaulted worker
Missing Kingwood 18-year-old found shot to death in ditch
Chris Watts told wife about affair before strangling her: lawyer
Dogs have only one more day to be adopted in Fort Bend Co.
Bills proposed to honor buried slaves found in Fort Bend Co.
Show More
Professional wrestler King Kong Bundy dead at age 61
Women attack 16-year-old girl at Cardi B rodeo concert: mother
Over 1,500 turtles found inside luggage in Philippines
Girl with cancer helps deputies train K9s at RodeoHouston
17-year-old murder suspect says he's done it before: police
More TOP STORIES News