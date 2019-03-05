Houston Weather: Sunny today but another light freeze is likely tonight

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- After temperatures fell below freezing everywhere except near the upper Texas coastline Monday night, the sunshine has returned.But temperatures today will only warm into the upper 40s and low 50s. Another light freeze is likely Wednesday morning.A warming trend will kick in Thursday, which could launch us straight into severe weather season as early as this weekend. A powerful Pacific storm currently near Alaska is expected to swing into the southern plains Saturday, bringing a chance for strong thunderstorms all the way down to Houston.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.