Houston Weather: Sunny, cool afternoon

The temperature outlook next week looks brutally cold around the Great Lakes. Early indications are we'll at least get a glancing blow of this arctic air...stay tuned. https://t.co/kYz1z4P7gd pic.twitter.com/qxZD9SfMJa — Travis Herzog (@TravisABC13) January 24, 2019

Our skies will be completely sunny this afternoon but it's still going to be cool. High temps will only make it to the upper 50s. Another weak front will cross the area overnight and give us more clouds and even cooler temps on Friday.Showers will develop southwest of Houston Saturday closer to the front that will be stalled out over the Gulf.The parade of cold fronts will continue next week as a strong surge of cold air reaches Houston Tuesday. There will be some moisture overlapping with the cold air, but right now we do not expect any strong storms. It's too early to determine if there will be any chance of wintry precipitation with this cold front, but we are confident we'll get at least one night of freezing temperatures after it passes through.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.