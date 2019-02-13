WEATHER

Houston Weather: Sunny but cold Wednesday morning

EMBED </>More Videos

Elita has a look at the Valentine's Day forecast and the cold front ahead.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Our clear skies, dry air, and light winds will allow temps to plummet this morning, Most areas away from the coast will fall into the 30s. A little patchy frost is possible well northeast of Houston.

It won't be cold for long. Slightly below normal temperatures Wednesday afternoon with highs in the lower 60s. Expect well above normal temps Thursday through Saturday when temps rise well into the 70s. No rain is expected through Saturday.

Next week is looking much colder and wetter so make sure you enjoy the next several days.
Check the weather in your neighborhood with the free AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today!


SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherweatherone minute weatherweekend weatherHouston
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Maui snow recorded at lowest level ever in Hawaii
Car crushed in Ohio crash on I-70
More than 100 rescued after being snowed in at ski lodge
Electric car range could be affected by cold temperatures
More Weather
Top Stories
Tiger abandoned in cage to have own habitat at Texas sanctuary
Tiger steps onto grass for first time
Serial killer sketches photos of his murder victims
Homeowner shoots man trying to break into his car: Deputies
Catholic Church names NJ clergy accused of sex abuse
New ramps and Southmore Bridge opening this spring
Body found at Memorial Hermann Hospital, foul play suspected
Violent purse snatching at trendy med center restaurant
Show More
Man dies after falling into a vat of sulfuric acid
Peanuts, Cracker Jack banned from minor league stadium
Advocacy group calls for tougher state laws requiring vaccines
Surveillance video released in deadly shooting of man fixing car
Selena, Fight Club and more: Houston rooftop releases lineup
More News