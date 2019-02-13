Houston Weather: Sunny but cold Wednesday morning

Our clear skies, dry air, and light winds will allow temps to plummet this morning, Most areas away from the coast will fall into the 30s. A little patchy frost is possible well northeast of Houston.It won't be cold for long. Slightly below normal temperatures Wednesday afternoon with highs in the lower 60s. Expect well above normal temps Thursday through Saturday when temps rise well into the 70s. No rain is expected through Saturday.Next week is looking much colder and wetter so make sure you enjoy the next several days.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.