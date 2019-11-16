Weather

HOUSTON WEATHER: Sunny and nice afternoon!

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Sunshine is back! After a chilly start in spots and some fog, this afternoon will turn out nice, with sunshine and mid 60's returning.



Both Saturday and Sunday morning will feature chilly temps but the afternoons will be nice and mild.

Clouds return Sunday ahead of our next front, but this one is coming from the Pacific, not the arctic. That means temperatures will stay in a pleasant range for much of next week with highs generally in the 70s.

The next chance for rain won't materialize until we get closer to next weekend. Travis says a cold front blowing in late Thursday or Friday will bring unsettled weather for a few days. Temperatures will cool off, but it won't be nearly as cold as anything we just experienced.

