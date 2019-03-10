Houston Weather: Starting off the week warm with a chance of rain

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The warm and muggy weather will continue as we head into the week.
Scattered showers and a few storms will be possible on Monday. We could also see another round of fog as we head into early Monday morning.
Rain chances continue into Tuesday and go up on Wednesday as a strong system approaches from the west. This storm system could bring a few strong storms to SE Texas...We will continue to monitor this potential as we head into the week.
