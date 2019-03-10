Weather

Houston Weather: Starting off the week warm with a chance of rain

EMBED <>More Videos

Spring breakers, have those umbrellas ready.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The warm and muggy weather will continue as we head into the week.

Scattered showers and a few storms will be possible on Monday. We could also see another round of fog as we head into early Monday morning.

Rain chances continue into Tuesday and go up on Wednesday as a strong system approaches from the west. This storm system could bring a few strong storms to SE Texas...We will continue to monitor this potential as we head into the week.

Check the weather in your neighborhood with the free AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today!



SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
weatherhoustonweekend weatherweatherone minute weather
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Debris falling from 'repaired' pothole on I-45 near downtown
Parts of HLSR Agventure back open after water main break
Trailer caught losing control on 610
Parents detained after 5-year-old found dead in SE Houston
Montgomery County deputy hit by suspected drunk driver
Los Tigres del Norte return to RodeoHouston for 'Go Tejano Day'
Diver trapped in whale's mouth jokes he didn't have 'whale of a time'
Show More
Pregnant woman shot in lower back in southeast Houston
Cold weather leads to groundhog's arrest
'Captain Marvel' earns $153M in record-breaking debut
CVS hold music to change after doctor's plea
Kane Brown shows off Deshaun Watson jersey at RodeoHouston
More TOP STORIES News