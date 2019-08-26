Weather

HOUSTON WEATHER: Some rain and heat relief later this week

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Heat index values Monday exceeded 110-degrees in many spots. Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog says we're likely to do it again Tuesday, but some help is on the way. Actual air temperatures will reach into the upper 90s Tuesday, but when you factor in the humidity it will feel anywhere between 108-114 degrees to our bodies.

A chance of cooling thunderstorms will emerge late Wednesday and climb Thursday as a weak front blows toward Houston. Travis says this front is not expected to drop temperatures much but it should drop our humidity in a noticeable way for part of Labor Day weekend.

After the long holiday weekend, rain chances will be on the rise again as an are of low pressure in the Gulf flings moisture our way. Travis says we'll also be watching Tropical Storm Dorian next week in case it brings any impacts along the Gulf coast.

