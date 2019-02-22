A warm front blew through Houston Friday, setting the stage for showers and thunderstorms Saturday morning when a cool front sweeps in from the west. Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog says these showers and thunderstorms will put your Saturday morning outdoor plans in jeopardy of being delayed or canceled.At this time we believe most of the storms will stay below severe levels, and they'll move through so quickly that no flooding is anticipated.If any lightning develops near downtown Houston, it could delay the Rodeo parade Saturday morning. The front should clear out of Houston by noon, ending the chance of rain for the reset of the weekend. The early arrival of the front will dry things out pretty quickly Saturday afternoon, so any outdoor plans Saturday evening will likely be okay. Sunday is looking gorgeous with sunshine and pleasant temperatures. This pleasant weather will continue into Monday, but the chance of rain will return Tuesday.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.