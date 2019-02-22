WEATHER

Houston Weather: Showers and storms possible for the Rodeo Parade

EMBED </>More Videos

It's going to be a wet Saturday, but sun is expected to return on Sunday

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A warm front blew through Houston Friday, setting the stage for showers and thunderstorms Saturday morning when a cool front sweeps in from the west. Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog says these showers and thunderstorms will put your Saturday morning outdoor plans in jeopardy of being delayed or canceled.

At this time we believe most of the storms will stay below severe levels, and they'll move through so quickly that no flooding is anticipated.

If any lightning develops near downtown Houston, it could delay the Rodeo parade Saturday morning. The front should clear out of Houston by noon, ending the chance of rain for the reset of the weekend. The early arrival of the front will dry things out pretty quickly Saturday afternoon, so any outdoor plans Saturday evening will likely be okay. Sunday is looking gorgeous with sunshine and pleasant temperatures. This pleasant weather will continue into Monday, but the chance of rain will return Tuesday.

Check the weather in your neighborhood with the free AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today!


SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherweatherone minute weatherweekend weatherHouston
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Storm dropping snow on Las Vegas; 1 inch reported at airport
Why is it so quiet after a snowfall?
Going to rodeo cookoff? Don't forget umbrellas and coats!
18 trillion gallons of water soak California during storms
More Weather
Top Stories
Driver and passengers in custody after police chase
Brothers shot to death in rooftop ambush in E. Houston
72-year-old with cancer was unaware HPD raided his home
9 dogs and a cat seized in alleged neglect case in Magnolia
Charges dismissed in case of KS Schlitterbahn water slide death
KTLA news anchor's cause of death released
Woman reportedly stole $2K worth of Kate Spade goods
Man sentenced in 2016 sniper-style shooting death of woman
Show More
Patriots owner Robert Kraft solicited prostitute: Police
14-year-old rescued in sex trafficking bust at Houston motel
R. Kelly charged with 10 counts of sex abuse
Jussie Smollett's character to be removed from 'Empire', producers say
THANK YOU, MARWIN: Key utility player leaving the Astros
More News