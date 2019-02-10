Sea fog is returning tonight as warm, humid air from the Gulf blows in behind a warm front. Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog says this time we won't have to wait long for another cold front to blow away the fog.Monday morning will start mild and muggy with patchy fog and temps in the 60s. Temperatures will climb into the middle and upper 70s despite extensive clouds.Our next cold front moves in late Monday night with a round of showers and a few thunderstorms. The threat of severe weather appears low at this time, but a few rumbles of thunder could awaken you in the night. Once the dry air behind this front reaches the coast, the sea fog will quickly disperse, and this time Travis says we'll actually get a healthy dose of sunshine for Tuesday!You'll have the chance to enjoy more sunshine Wednesday before the sky clouds back over ahead for Valentine's Day ahead of another cold front arriving Friday. Travis this front should pass through mostly dry.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.