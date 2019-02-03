EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5116155" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Elita says look out for showers Saturday, but things will dry out by Sunday.

Collin says the light showers are moving out. Patchy fog could set in.Sunday looks drier and even warmer with highs reaching the middle 70s as sunshine breaks through the clouds. When the warm, humid air crosses over the cooler shelf waters of the Gulf, even thicker sea fog will form near the coast and may linger for several days around Galveston Island and the bays.Right now it looks like the next cold front won't reach us until late in the week. That's when the sea fog will disperse and high temperatures will dip back into the 50s.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.