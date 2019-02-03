WEATHER

Houston Weather: Some showers overnight, sea fog and a little sunshine Sunday

On Sunday, the sun will come out except in some coastal communities socked in by the fog.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Collin says the light showers are moving out. Patchy fog could set in.

Sunday looks drier and even warmer with highs reaching the middle 70s as sunshine breaks through the clouds. When the warm, humid air crosses over the cooler shelf waters of the Gulf, even thicker sea fog will form near the coast and may linger for several days around Galveston Island and the bays.

Elita says look out for showers Saturday, but things will dry out by Sunday.



Right now it looks like the next cold front won't reach us until late in the week. That's when the sea fog will disperse and high temperatures will dip back into the 50s.
