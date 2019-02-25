Houston Weather: Scattered storms today, widespread rain and storms Tuesday

After a beautiful Sunday, clouds return today with a chance for rain and storms. The heavier storms may even produce a little small hail. No significant severe weather or flooding is expected. 30-40% chances today will turn into a 20% chance this evening.Higher rain chances and the return of sea fog will build back overnight tonight into Tuesday. We're expecting scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder so keep your umbrella close by. Some hail will once again be possible on Tuesday.Chances of rain will continue through much of the week along with warmer temps. Our next cold front is expected to move through sometime on Saturday and will bring our next round of cooler temperatures.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.