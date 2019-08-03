HOUSTON WEATHER: Scattered storms Sunday

As temperatures climb toward 90 in the early afternoon, scattered thunderstorms will become more numerous. There's probably no need to cancel your outdoor plans, but be prepared to run for cover if one blows through your part of town.
Lingering downpours will be possible for the first half of the work week, then a heat ridge will build over Texas, possibly giving us our hottest temperatures so far this summer. We've hit 97 degrees several times, but even if we hit 98 next week, it will be the latest in the summer we've hit 98 since at least 2007. Travis says the last time Houston enjoyed a summer below 98 degrees was in 1992.
RADAR MAPS:
Southeast Texas
Houston
Harris County
Galveston County
Montgomery/Walker/San Jacinto/Polk/Grimes Counties
Fort Bend/Wharton/Colorado Counties
Brazoria/Matagorda Counties
SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.