HOUSTON WEATHER: Scattered storms Sunday

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Most of us missed the rain on Saturday, but there's a better chance you'll get some rain on Sunday. Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog says tonight deep moisture is blowing into southeast Texas from the north, and this will bring us an abundance of clouds along with a few showers Sunday morning.

As temperatures climb toward 90 in the early afternoon, scattered thunderstorms will become more numerous. There's probably no need to cancel your outdoor plans, but be prepared to run for cover if one blows through your part of town.

Lingering downpours will be possible for the first half of the work week, then a heat ridge will build over Texas, possibly giving us our hottest temperatures so far this summer. We've hit 97 degrees several times, but even if we hit 98 next week, it will be the latest in the summer we've hit 98 since at least 2007. Travis says the last time Houston enjoyed a summer below 98 degrees was in 1992.

Scattered downpours and storms could pop up this weekend



