HOUSTON WEATHER: Scattered storms Saturday and Sunday

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Prepare to dodge some downpours this weekend. Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog says deep moisture is blowing into southeast Texas from the Plains, and this will bring us scattered thunderstorms as early as Saturday afternoon. Temperatures will still reach the low 90s in most neighborhoods, but a few may not get out of the 80s, especially north of Houston.

Travis says most of the storms that pop up Saturday will fizzle Saturday evening, but anytime Sunday is fair game for showers and thunderstorms. There's probably no need to cancel your outdoor plans, but be prepared to run for cover if one blows through your part of town.

Lingering downpours will be possible for the first half of the work week, then a heat ridge will build over Texas, possibly giving us our hottest temperatures so far this summer. We've hit 97 degrees several times, but even if we hit 98 next week, it will be the latest in the summer we've hit 98 since at least 2007. Travis says the last time Houston enjoyed a summer below 98 degrees was in 1992.

