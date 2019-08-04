Weather

HOUSTON WEATHER: Scattered storms Monday

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- There will still be enough moisture around on Monday to give us another round of scattered storms. Scattered means some of us get the rain, while most of us miss it.

Lingering afternoon downpours will be possible through Wednesday, then a heat ridge will build over Texas, possibly giving us our hottest temperatures so far this summer. We've hit 97 degrees several times, but even if we hit 98 next week, it will be the latest in the summer we've hit 98 since at least 2007. Travis says the last time Houston enjoyed a summer below 98 degrees was in 1992.

Scattered downpours and storms could pop up this weekend



