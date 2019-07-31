Weather

A few scattered storms Wednesday

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- All is quiet this morning in southeast Texas, but a few more storms could pop up Wednesday afternoon. The coverage of storms will be lower Wednesday with no major weather disturbances blowing through the sky.

Where it rains, temps will briefly drop into the 70s, otherwise it'll be a hot afternoon in the mid 90s.

Rain chances continue decreasing as we head toward the weekend, but another upper air disturbance approaching Saturday and Sunday will bring back a small chance of afternoon downpours over the weekend.

