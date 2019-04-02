Weather

Houston Weather: Record cold start, warm afternoon!

Collin Myers has a look at the air quality for Tuesday.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Collin says temps have fallen to near-record territory, in the upper 30s, putting the record low of 38 within striking distance.

An abundance of sunshine will quickly warm temps to near 70 Tuesday afternoon. Collin says we are under an ozone pollution watch due to the light winds.

Wednesday will transition us back toward spring as a strong Gulf breeze sets up. By Thursday, scattered thunderstorms could pop up in the warm air, especially north of I-10. Collin says there is a slim chance some of the storms north of Houston could turn severe with hail and high winds.

This weekend brings even higher chances for thunderstorms, but this time heavy rainfall will be the biggest concern. Once this weather system clears out, Collin says we'll enjoy a pleasant stretch of weather with sunshine, comfortable humidity levels, and seasonal temps.

